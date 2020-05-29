Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $976.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

