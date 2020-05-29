Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

