Arizona State Retirement System Sells 51,166 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,801 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 51,166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DDD opened at $7.55 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,542 shares of company stock worth $157,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

