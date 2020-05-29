Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,766 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 311,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 944,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $15.24 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

