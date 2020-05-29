Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.85. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

