Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap bought 1,347,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at $89,566,713.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NNI opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

