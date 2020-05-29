26,099 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Avaya by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avaya by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVYA stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

