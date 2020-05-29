Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 64.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,465 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Hollister purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKL opened at $9.89 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $764.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

