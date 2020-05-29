Arizona State Retirement System Has $211,000 Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,479 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $18,697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 194,286 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 128,811 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

FCF opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $814.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,073.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Insiders bought a total of 8,330 shares of company stock valued at $67,362 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

