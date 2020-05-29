Arizona State Retirement System Has $210,000 Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236,118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31. Office Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

