Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,719 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TiVo were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TiVo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,975,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 193,599 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TiVo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 266,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TiVo in the fourth quarter worth $15,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TiVo by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,581,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 186,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,399,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 268,634 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TiVo stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. TiVo Corp has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIVO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TiVo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

