Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth $12,751,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth $16,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,493 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.28. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

