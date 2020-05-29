Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $259.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.21 and a 52-week high of $271.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.63 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

