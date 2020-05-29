Arizona State Retirement System Sells 14,090 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,396.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $623,193.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,742,174.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.53 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut Perficient to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

