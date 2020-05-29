Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $17,382,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 724,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,573,000 after acquiring an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $5,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 129,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

WIRE stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

