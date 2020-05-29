Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 10,873 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $14,110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 519,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 257,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.41.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $357,114.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,500.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,201 shares of company stock worth $1,243,691 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

