$26.47 Million in Sales Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will announce $26.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.07 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $50.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $117.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.66 million to $133.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $62.08 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 131.45%.

ACOR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 694,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

