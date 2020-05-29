Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,579 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,579 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.36 million, a P/E ratio of 157.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.39. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.