Arizona State Retirement System Sells 12,862 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 150,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $718,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,346,436 shares in the company, valued at $116,445,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,816 shares of company stock worth $1,540,242 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDP stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

