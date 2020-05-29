$431.13 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post sales of $431.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.89 million and the lowest is $248.57 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $719.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other news, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,490. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.71 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.