Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Morneau Shepell earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MSI stock opened at C$32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$24.42 and a 1-year high of C$35.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is 107.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,650.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.