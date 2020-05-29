$150.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce sales of $150.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.66 million. Cognex reported sales of $199.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $681.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.55 million to $722.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $795.98 million, with estimates ranging from $740.10 million to $849.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Cognex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.82. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

