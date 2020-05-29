Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.94 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $763.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.