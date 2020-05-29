Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.41

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $18.77. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

