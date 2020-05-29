Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) to report sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.40 billion and the lowest is $6.77 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $10.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $33.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.63 billion to $35.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.30 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

