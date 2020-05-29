Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MINI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

