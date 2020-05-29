StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in StoneCo by 36.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,640 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,767 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 19.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in StoneCo by 119.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 39.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 544,188 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

