Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CZR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.97. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

