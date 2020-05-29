Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of INGR opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

