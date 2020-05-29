Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Sell

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

NYSE KW opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.25. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

