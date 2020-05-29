Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

