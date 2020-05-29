Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.83 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. Analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 164,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jianpu Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 139,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 41,648 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

