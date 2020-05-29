Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Imperial Tobacco Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.82. Imperial Tobacco Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.