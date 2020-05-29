Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of CGEN opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $896.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.87. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

