Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of CGEN opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $896.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.87. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caesars Entertainment Upgraded at BidaskClub
Caesars Entertainment Upgraded at BidaskClub
Ingredion Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Ingredion Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson to Sell
Passage Bio Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Passage Bio Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Kilroy Realty Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Kilroy Realty Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report