KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

KNYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that KONE OYJ/ADR will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

