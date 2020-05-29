Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ILPT. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,117,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 199,977 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

