BidaskClub Downgrades Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Buy

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,235.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $119.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $3,448,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $201,627.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,489,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.