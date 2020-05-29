Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAR. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $20.02 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 515,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,670 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,250 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,553 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,375,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $10,336,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,770,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

