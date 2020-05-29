Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,607,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,918,000 after acquiring an additional 973,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,360,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,764,000 after purchasing an additional 726,368 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.