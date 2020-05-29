Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of IPHA opened at $6.65 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innate Pharma stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Innate Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

