Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.