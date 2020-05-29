RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) vs. MALAGA FINL COR/SH (NASDAQ:MLGF) Critical Contrast

MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MALAGA FINL COR/SH and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MALAGA FINL COR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A RBB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.97%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares MALAGA FINL COR/SH and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A N/A RBB Bancorp 22.62% 9.06% 1.26%

Dividends

MALAGA FINL COR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. RBB Bancorp pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

MALAGA FINL COR/SH has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MALAGA FINL COR/SH and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A $15.39 million N/A N/A RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 1.63 $39.21 million $1.95 6.71

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats MALAGA FINL COR/SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MALAGA FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides business loans and lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, term loans, lease and loan consolidation, equity lines of credit, small business administration loans, and special and income property loans, as well as personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers real estate loans comprising residential, construction, commercial, and apartment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. Further, it provides U.S. savings bond redemption, coupon redemption, wire and telephone transfer, online and mobile banking, bill payer, e-statement, direct deposits, and ATM and VISA debit cards, as well as safe deposit boxes, notary, medallion signature guarantee, trust deed note collection, night depository, bank by mail, and photocopying services. As of April 17, 2018, the company operated six offices in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; and 9 branches and 2 loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

