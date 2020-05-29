Financial Comparison: Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) & Workiva (OTCMKTS:WK)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million 4.87 -$2.13 million ($6.50) -0.68 Workiva $297.89 million 6.89 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -44.91

Intellinetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intellinetics and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Workiva 1 1 2 0 2.25

Workiva has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% Workiva -16.33% -85.23% -8.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Workiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workiva beats Intellinetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

