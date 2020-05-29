Head-To-Head Contrast: InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and WNS (NASDAQ:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and InnerWorkings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 12.57% 23.45% 13.40% InnerWorkings -1.06% 3.49% 0.99%

This table compares WNS and InnerWorkings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $928.30 million 2.58 $116.77 million $2.54 18.98 InnerWorkings $1.16 billion 0.06 -$10.07 million $0.14 9.29

WNS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnerWorkings. InnerWorkings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of InnerWorkings shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of InnerWorkings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WNS and InnerWorkings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 10 0 2.91 InnerWorkings 0 0 3 0 3.00

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $59.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. InnerWorkings has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 246.15%. Given InnerWorkings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than WNS.

Volatility & Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnerWorkings has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats InnerWorkings on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

