Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

DLTR stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,957,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

