Research Analysts Offer Predictions for America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRMT. Janney Montgomery Scott cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

In related news, Director Gremp Jim Von purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

