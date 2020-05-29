FY2022 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Boosted by Analyst

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $789,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after buying an additional 4,800,639 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.