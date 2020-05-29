Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Gold Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$1.77. The firm has a market cap of $315.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$677,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,658,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,314,282.70.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

