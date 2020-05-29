Piper Sandler Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBT. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $189,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $74,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,314,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

