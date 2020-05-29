Brokers Issue Forecasts for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $4.81 on Thursday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.